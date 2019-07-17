August 31 deadline for Gurugram private societies with STPs to install online analysers

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday set a deadline of August 31 for privately developed sewage treatment plants (STPs) located at residential and commercial establishments in sectors 58-115 to install an online analyser.

The authority set the deadline after a day-long seminar at Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

The online analyser is a device that is to be connected through GPS with the GMDA’s command and control centre at its head office to monitor generation, treatment and use of sewage in privately developed societies.

The GMDA currently does not have any record of whether these STPs in private societies function properly or if they dispose of untreated sewer into city’s natural drains — a prime concern of the GMDA’s and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is monitoring sewage disposal in the city.

“An online analyser needs to be installed mandatorily to monitor private STPs — their sewage generation, treatment and use on a daily basis. We will monitor these private STPs through these devices at our command and control centre,” said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, addressing the participants.

The GMDA said that stringent action will be taken against the defaulters, under the Environment Protect Act. The GMDA also announced a 50% rebate in sewerage charges.

“A team of officials from the GMDA and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will begin routine inspection of the STPs in September to prepare a compliance report. The GMDA will offer a 50% rebate on the sewerage charges, as an incentive,” Arora said.

There are 366 privately developed STPs in sectors 58-115. “This is a good initiative and we will definitely follow the instructions of the GMDA,” a representative of Brisk Lumbini, a privately developed residential society in Sector 109, said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 04:42 IST