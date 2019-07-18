Auto collides with car reversing in Gurugram underpass, three injured

Two commuters and the autorickshaw driver who was ferrying them were injured after a cab allegedly hit their three-wheeler on Golf Course Road in the DLF Phase-1. The police said the car was reversing inside the underpass and allegedly hit the approaching autorickshaw, which overturned upon impact.

The injured women were admitted to a hospital in Sushant Lok 1 and the autorickshaw driver escaped with minor injuries. The condition of the injured is stable, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place on July 14 morning when the complainant, Shashi Prabha, 34, and her colleague, were on their way to their workplace in an autorickshaw.

In the police complaint, Prabha stated, “My friend Savita and I had taken an autorickshaw from Sikanderpur to DLF 5, where we work at a beauty salon. When the auto approached the entrance of the underpass, a Wagon R, which was reversing at a high speed, hit the auto, which toppled and my friend and I fell on the road.” Prabha and Savita both sustained head injuries.

Their statements were recorded on Tuesday after they were declared fit, said assistant sub-inspector Sunder Singh of the DLF Phase 1 police station. “The car driver fled from the spot and is yet to be traced,” he said.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (act endangering life of others) at DLF Phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

Prabha’s husband, Arvind Kumar, said, “My wife said the autorickshaw driver tried to evade him, but could not.”

The Golf Course Road has three underpasses that facilitate signal-free commute to motorists. Road safety experts have repeatedly suggested speed calming measures, segregation of lanes and proper signage as possible solutions to make this underpasses, among others, safer.

In January, a biker was killed and the pillion rider injured after they were hit by a speeding car inside the DLF Phase-1 underpass. In May, 2018, two people were killed and a pilot severely injured when their cab was hit by a car speeding on the wrong side of the Sikanderpur underpass.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 02:19 IST