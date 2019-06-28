Auto driver arrested after passenger dies in accident

A 40-year-old man died after the autorickshaw in which he was riding met with an accident in Pataudi on Wednesday. The man’s acquaintance, who was riding in the autorickshaw with him, sustained minor injuries. Police said that they arrested the autorickshaw driver on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was a security guard at a private company. The incident took place around 6.30am on Wednesday, when the deceased and his acquaintance were returning home after their shift.

Subash Chander, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Pataudi police station, said, “The auto driver was driving rashly. He lost control of the vehicle when tried to take a turn and it toppled. The victim sustained severe head injuries. His friend sustained minor injuries.”

Police said that the deceased was rushed to a hospital in Pataudi and later referred to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The arrested man was produced in a district court on Thursday and granted bail, police said.

In a similar incident, a man died after the autorickshaw in which he was riding allegedly hit a motorcycle at Kherki Daula on Wednesday. The biker sustained minor injuries. Police said that the driver of the auto is yet to be arrested.According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 8.00 am.

A police officer said, “The accused is yet to be arrested. Police have registered a case after receiving the complaint of the motorcycle driver. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under 279 and 304A of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle near Rampura flyover on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 03:51 IST