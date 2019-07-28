Away from the madding crowd

Part of the 116-acre township The Westerlies in Sector 108, Experion Heartsong is a condominium spread across 15 acres of land. Located on the outskirts of Gurugram, the condo is far away from the cacophony and bustle of the city.

All the towers in the condo are named after musical notes, such as ‘Harmony’, ‘Chorus’, ‘Rhythm’ and ‘Symphony’. The landscaping of the condo comprises sprawling gardens, pretty fountains, lots of lights, stone and tiled walkways and concrete roads. It has been designed keeping the ease of movement of specially challenged individuals in mind. Lobbies of all the 11 towers and public spaces are connected through tiled pathways, while the three-storey clubhouse at the entrance houses its primary amenities.

Pradeep Parashar, a resident, says, “The facilities within the condo are akin to a five-star. From a fully equipped gym to squash courts, table tennis, billiards, and two swimming pools, there are ample sports facilities within the condo.”

Parashar also says that one of the greatest advantages of the condo is that it is situated 50 metres away from the Dwarka Green Reserve, which grants its residents a beautiful view, uninterrupted by concrete. “As per laws, there cannot be any high-rise construction here for the next 50 years, which means we will have great, unobstructed views of the city skyline for a long time to come.”

For resident Sushma Tiwari, it is the amenities that the condo offers that lured her and her husband into moving to Gurugram from Delhi. She says, “ The condo has everything one can need—from grocery stores and fitness junctions to great security and an ambulance that is available 24*7.”

With 70% occupancy, the condo celebrates all festivals throughout the year, such as Janmashtmi, Holi and Lohri, and its residents get together for all occasions, whether it be Independence Day, an India-Pakistan cricket match or a candle-light vigil. Says resident Sunita Gujjar, “I was extremely affected by the sacrifice of our soldiers during the Pulwama attack. I initiated a candle service here in honour of our brave Army men and all residents participated whole-heartedly.”

Staff promptness and tight security is another factor that residents say makes the condo a desirable address. “I am a Merchant Navy officer, and stay on the ship for three months. I find it reassuring that my family is completely safe and comfortable here in my absence,” says Ashu Gupta, a resident.

However, some residents also say that the far-off location and poor condition of roads can be a hindrance sometimes. In the absence of public transport, cabs are the only option, but it can take a minimum of ten minutes to get a cab.

Resident Subrata Dutta says that to aid transport issues, a shuttle bus travels from the condo to Sector 29 every morning and evening, and several residents use it to commute to work. Dutta also organises yoga and meditation workshops here. Sucheta Arora, another resident, says, “The meditation classes and the peaceful environment here have improved my peace of mind and quality of living since I moved here a year ago.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 03:55 IST