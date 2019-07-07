Badshahpur drain ready for overflow from roads: HSVP

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has said that the Badshahpur drain is now ready to receive the overflow of water from the entirety of Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway after it functioned normally during the intense rain on Thursday.

In a meeting held on Friday evening, Chander Shekhar Khare, the HSVP administrator, told the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and other civic agencies that despite the 82 mm rain on Thursday, there was no backflow of water at Khandsa, and a large amount of water from Golf Course and Golf Course extension road flowed through the drain with ease.

“The work at the Badshahpur drain is complete and its capacity has been enhanced so the excess storm water from all parts of the city can enter it,” said Khare.

In the last three or four years, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway has witnessed heavy flooding at Hero Honda Chowk due to the backflowof water in Badshahpur drain at Khandsa village and on Sohna road. However, the authorities this year said the work of expanding the capacity of drain has been completed and excess water can now flow to the Najafgarh drain without any problem.

The HSVP administrator, who visited Badshahpur drain on Friday morning to check preparations made by the authority’s

officials, said that employees have been deployed round the clock and are working closely with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the MCG, the GMDA and other departments.

“Barring a minor stretch in Khandsa village, the work on Badshahpur drain is complete and to ease waterlogging, the water needs to be pumped into the main drain. What we saw on Thursday was that rainwater that should have gone to the Badshahpur drain did not reach there and spilled onto the roads,” said Khare.

In the meeting, the HSVP suggested that measures that were taken upstream from Badhshahpur need to be replicated at Sohna Road and on the expressway. Across the city, the GMDA and other civic agencies have identified several points where the MCG, GMDA, PWD and the NHAI, along with the police, have deployed staff and are keeping a watch to ensure that the city is not waterlogged and traffic keeps moving, said HSVP officials.

“We discussed measures with other civic agencies to replicate what has been done by the GMDA upstream at Golf Course extension road where water from master stormwater drains in sectors along this road has been diverted from 18 points to Badshahpur drain. The need of the hour now is to ensure that water that gathers at Sohna Road and on the highway along Narsinghpur village is diverted to the Badshahpur drain,” said Khare.

