Ban on crackers too little too late, say residents

Covered in smog and struggling to breathe, the city and its residents, an increasing number of whom have started complaining of ill-health because of the exponential rise in air pollution, have clearly seen better days in the run up to Diwali. But if residents are to be believed, all this suffering, the Supreme Court order and resulting crackdown on crackers would come to naught come November 7. They say it’s too little, too late.

“Most families in my area had purchased firecrackers around Dussehra, when the Supreme Court had not even passed the order,” said a resident of Sector 11, home to many firecracker traders. The man, requesting anonymity, added that the Dusshera ground in Sector 11 is the venue of a fairly “prestigious” firecracker competition every Diwali.

“Some people in the area buy crackers worth lakhs of rupees,” he said, adding that earlier the display of fireworks would usually go on from evening till midnight, but as a “blanket ban” against firecrackers was enforced last year, the display only lasted for an hour. “Some people were scared of being caught so it was a short event,” he said.

Tanya Sharma, another Gurugram resident, said that while she was not in favour of bursting crackers, she knows of people who go to great lengths to indulge on Diwali. “Some of my neighbours go a few kilometres outside the city on Diwali night to burst firecrackers in large quantities. When the sale of crackers was banned last year, they went to cities in neighbouring states to buy them,” she said.

The Supreme Court may have exercised restraint in its judgment last week, ordering a partial ban on sale and burning of firecrackers, there are residents who believe burning firecrackers on Diwali should be, and would be, a no holds barred activity, come what may.

“What’s the point of celebrating Diwali with restrictions? I have such fond childhood memories of burning firecrackers on Diwali. Having lived in Gurugram for the past 28 years, I can assure you no Diwali has been cracker-free and it would be the same this year as well,” said Gaurav Wahi, a resident of DLF Phase 2.

The district administration and the police, however, are ready to implement the ban the best they can.

“Action would be taken against anyone found bursting any cracker other than ‘green crackers’ even during the allowed window of 8 to 10pm on November 7,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, adding that violators would be booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), which carries a fine of ₹1,000, maximum jail term of six months or both.

Police commissioner KK Rao said, “Station house officers (SHOs) will be deployed at different spots in the district on Diwali. Extra PCR vans and riders will be deployed at all major spots,” he said, adding that police teams have been briefed to report any violations of the SC order.

