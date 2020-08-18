Bank executive’s death: Victim’s last location near Sector 39

gurugram

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:27 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of a 38-year-old senior executive of a private bank, whose body was fished out from a water treatment plant in Delhi, has found that the victim’s last traced location was near Unitech Cyber Park in Sector 39 at 8.02pm on August 5 — roughly 17 minutes prior to his disappearance. The police said probe has revealed that at the same time, both the mobile phones that he was carrying were turned off.

The police are now checking all the CCTVs of the approach roads leading to Sector 46, near his residence and the Delhi-Gurugram border to ascertain the circumstances leading to the victim’s disappearance. In one of the CCTV footage, the victim can be seen walking in a service lane near green belt in Sector 46 for a few metres.

A police official, who is part of the three-member SIT, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The victim had two mobile phones with him at the time of his disappearance. Both were turned off at 8.02pm. We are checking his call records and the CCTVs in the areas where he was last seen.”

Dheeraj Ahlawat, 38, who was working in the department of corporate loans for a private bank, was last seen walking near a service lane around 7.45pm on August 5. His family said that he had gone for a walk with a friend at 7pm. Around 7.30pm, his wife had called him and he told her over the phone that he was nearby and would return shortly. At 7.42pm, his friend went home, leaving him alone.

The police said at 8.30pm, when his wife called him again, both his phones were found switched off. The family members then contacted his friends and relatives and tried to locate him. On August 6, they filed a missing person’s complaint under Section 346 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station. A day later, the victim’s body was found by a Delhi police team of K N Katju police station from Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini. Since the body was yet to be identified, it was kept it in a hospital for identification. The body only had an undergarment and was partially decomposed.

P K Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rohini district, Delhi, said, “The body was recovered from a mesh in water treatment plant in Haiderpur. After its identification, the post-mortem examination was conducted and the probe was handed over to Gurugram police, with whom an FIR was already registered.”

His father, Raj Singh, said, “One of our relatives is a sub-inspector in Delhi police. We contacted him for help in locating my son. Through his contacts and database, he told us that on August 12, a similar looking body had been traced in Rohini area. The body was decomposed since it had been in water but we identified him through his built and a ‘rakhi’, which my daughter had tied on his hands on August 3. It had the word, ‘veera’ written on it. He was found in his undergarments. He did not have enmity with anyone and did not mention any threat from anyone to us before. Every day around 7pm, he used to take a break and go for a stroll. He always carried two mobile phones, in case one died. He would not venture too far without informing us.”

After the post-mortem examination in Delhi on August 13, the kidnapping charge was added to the FIR. The police said the body did not have external injuries but the cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report comes out. An SIT was formed on Monday after the victim’s family met the police commissioner, demanding a probe and alleged that police had not carried out a proper investigation after they had initially approached the police.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “It is a blind case and we have initiated the probe. The post-mortem report is awaited. We shall check CCTVs in the areas and also write to his employers. We shall conduct a thorough probe”

A spokesperson of the private bank for whom the victim worked was not available for comment.