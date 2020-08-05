‘Beef’ in truck row: Delegation meets police chief to demand action, victim recalls horror

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:13 IST

Four days after a 25-year-old man was beaten up by a group of men on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his pick-up truck, residents from the victim’s village in Ghasera, Nuh, along with some members of the Muslim community met police commissioner KK Rao on Tuesday and urged him to take appropriate action in the matter.

The delegation also handed over a memorandum in this regard, which demanded that all perpetrators be arrested and charged with attempt to murder. The delegation also wanted the best medical assistance from the state government for the victim, Lukman.

A statement issued by the members of the delegation read, “The perpetrators of this crime seem to have no fear of even the police as they can be seen misbehaving with our state police force as well. This is obviously an attempt to disturb communal amity in the city and create an atmosphere of fear among the Muslim community. ”

Mufti Mohd Saleem Qasmi from Jamiat Ulama I Hind (Gurugram), who led Muslim community members on Tuesday, said, “To protect the pluralistic example of this city, the Gurugram administration needs to urgently instil a sense of security among those who reside here.”

Calling the incident a ‘deplorable’ act, police commissioner Rao reiterated that the suspects will not be spared. “Strict action has already been taken. Some media reports said that the victim was beaten up in the presence of policemen. This is not the case. A homeguard official from the traffic police, who was present at the trunk market near Sadar bazaar when the incident was first reported, tried to stop the suspects but he could not handle the situation initially.Also a rumour was spread that the victim is already on the way to the hospital. After checking, the SHO concerned reached the spot and took him to the hospital in his car,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police, Gurugram while speaking to the media. The SHO was later suspended for allegedly failing to take action on the spot.

He added that the four main suspects, who had assaulted the victim with a hammer and rods, have been arrested and booked under section 307 (attempt-to-murder) of Indian Penal Code. “At the time of registering the FIR, some facts were not clear. After investigations and talking to the victim, the police themselves added the additional charges in the FIR. At least seven more suspects have been identified and they shall be arrested soon. Three police officials have been suspended for negligence as they failed to take action on the spot. There will be no laxity in probe,” he added.

Victim recounts incident (can be inset)

Lukman, 25, who is recovering at a hospital in Nuh, on Monday night recounted the incident and stated that he was battered with a hammer and sticks for close to 20 minutes near the meat market before being rescued.

“When I noticed that some men were chasing me on motorcycles near a traffic signal, I called Tahir, to whom I was delivering the buffalo meat. He told me to come to Sadar Bazar. I was scared since the accused were asking me to stop the pick-up truck. They cornered me near the main road and started kicking me. Someone picked up a hammer from a shop and they took turns hitting me with the hammer. A man intervened and tried to stop them, but he was slapped. I told them repeatedly that I was ferrying buffalo meat not cow meat,” said Lukman.

He added that he was then bundled into his truck and taken to another location. “I was praying but the suspects asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I told them that you can shoot me if there is beef in my truck. They took Rs 20,000 cash from my pocket and another Rs 50,000 that was kept in the truck. The suspects were talking about taking me to a cremation ground and threatened to burn me alive. Policemen were trying to rescue me, but the suspects confronted the policemen. You can see in the videos. I was barely conscious and could not mention several things to the police and can only faintly recall whatever has been mentioned in the FIR,” he said.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The FIR does not mention that the victim was forced to chant slogans or cash was stolen from him. The investigation is going on and no such link has come out in the probe so far.”

Police have arrested four suspects, including the prime suspect, who was seen raining hammer blows on the victim in a video that had surfaced online. The case is being investigated by the crime branch.