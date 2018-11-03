Behrampur knitting factory gutted in fire, no one injured

A knitting factory in Behrampur, near Sector 71, was gutted in a massive fire on Friday afternoon. It took 10 fire tenders to douse the fire, although no injuries were reported from the site .

As per fire department officials, the fire broke out in the shed of the factory, which is spread over an acre of land on Behrampur Road, nestled between several other factories.

Fire department officials said they received a call about the fire around 12.05 pm by a factory worker named Rajiv Mishra.

Ten fire tenders, including four from Sector 37 fire station, three from Sector 29, one each from Bhim Nagar, Manesar and Udyog Vihar, rushed to the spot.

“It took us 30 minutes to control the fire, and one hour to completely douse it. The fire is likely to have been caused by a short circuit and investigations are underway,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

“We were lucky that the fire hydrant next to the building was pumping water at a high pressure that helped us douse the fire quickly. We are verifying if the owners had a No Objection Certificate (NOC),” said Kashyap.

As per fire department officials, machines, clothing equipment, electronics and furniture were all gutted in the fire.

Kashyap added that workers were quick to react to the fire, and escaped long before the fire could escalate.

