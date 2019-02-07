Bhawani Enclave families to be resettled under EWS scheme

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) last Friday wrote to the Haryana government for resettling 13 families of Bhawani Enclave under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

“Once the government approves it, we will share details of the plan. These families can be resettled in housing board colonies in the city or in private builders’ flat under the EWS category,” said Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner.

Housing Board chairman Jawahar Yadav said he is not aware of the development. “I will check with the housing board officials to get an update,” said Yadav.

On November 25, 2018, the enforcement wing of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had demolished 13 occupied houses at Bhawani Enclave in sector 9/10 on grounds that these were falling on the alignment of the Basai Road — from Hero Honda Chowk (Delhi-gurgaon Expressway) to the Dwarka Expressway — which is to be widened from four lanes to six.

SP Gupta, a member of one of the affected families, said, “The HSVP chose to demolish our houses although the other houses that were served notices on similar grounds continue to exist. We met Public Works Department (PWD) minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday, seeking his intervention to compensate us suitably, as we have lost our plots, buildings, belongings and are living in rented houses since. We want plot against plot and construction cost for new houses.”

The affected families that had in April 2018 moved a local court against HSVP, where the matter is still pending, claimed they bought plots from local landowners and paid stamp duty to the government for registration of plots in early 1998 and then built houses. However, HSVP, which transferred the road to GMDA for widening, claimed that the plots/ lands in question were already acquired by the government prior to their registry.

“The government will resettle/compensate these families in next three to four months. I have assured the residents and asked the MCG to expedite a plan in this regard,” said Rao Narbir Singh.

