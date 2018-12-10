Bhawani Enclave residents meet Haryana CM, seek compensation for demolished houses

Residents of Bhawani Enclave met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking compensation for their houses that were demolished two weeks ago.

On November 25, officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), demolished 12 fully occupied houses in sectors 9 and 10, claiming they were encroaching on government land.

Residents submitted plot registry papers and photos of the demolition to the chief minister, and said they were displaced despite being legitimate owners of the plots, which, they said, they had purchased 20 years ago.

“We want new plots and compensation to build new buildings. The Haryana government compensated several people after their land was acquired for the Dwarka Expressway. Our land has been taken by the HSVP and GMDA to widen Basai road, but officials treated us as encroachers, which is incorrect,” Satya Prakash Gupta, one of the persons whose houses was demolished, said.

Families said they did not expect the officials would demolish their houses, because the matter was pending for hearing in the local court next morning. They are now living in rented accommodations.

“The CM assured us he would issue directions to the concerned department. He was convinced that we were lawful owners of the plots and deserved compensation,” Anil Kumar, another person whose house was demolished, said.

Officials did not, however, confirm any directions from the CM’s office in this regard till late evening Sunday.

Chander Shekhar Khare, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said, “I have received no communication in this regard yet.” He said, however, the HSVP had acquired the land in 1998 and recently transferred it to the GMDA for the road-widening.

Khattar had, last year, announced the widening of Basai road from four lanes to six, from Hero Honda Chowk till Dwarka expressway. The 12 demolished houses allegedly were in the path of the planned widening.

Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson, said, “The CM was apprised of the condition of Bhawani Enclave’s residents, and is keen to do the needful for the affected families.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:23 IST