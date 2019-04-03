Bhondsi accused meet top cop, seek amicable solution

Residents of Nayagaon met the commissioner of police on Tuesday and expressed their desire to mutually resolve the matter related to a mob attack on a Muslim migrant family of Dhumaspur village in Bhondsi on March 21. In the case, police has registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of the migrant Muslim family and a resident of Nayagaon.

A delegation of around 40 people called on the police commissioner during day. Before that a Panchayat was called in Nayagaon where around 250 villagers met and called for the matter to be settled.

Sarvgyan, sarpanch of Nayagaon, said that this incident had tarnished the image of the village. “We don’t want the Muslim family to leave the city and the authorities should ensure that there is a compromise so that both sides can leave in peace,” he said. The villagers said that they are not against the Muslim family and want to resolve the issue.

Mohammad Dilshad, 32 , complainant in the case, said they will discuss with their relatives and lawyer and then take a decision on compromise. “We want our safety and security and do not want any tension,” he said.

On March 21, around eight to 10 men had attacked the house of Mohammad Dilshad (32) over dispute relating to a cricket match. An FIR was registered the same night at Bhondsi police station against the unknown attackers. A cross-FIR was later filed against two members of the Muslim family on the complaint of Rajkumar, a resident of Nayagaon and one of the accused in the mob attack.

So far, the police has arrested 12 people from Nayagaon in connection with mob attack, while no arrest has been made in connection with the cross FIR file against the minority family.

“A delegation from village met police chief and expressed our desire to resolve the matter with mutual dialogue to maintain and peace and harmony in the village,” said Roshan Bhadana, counsel of for the accused and resident of Nayagaon. He added that Nayagaon is at a distance of around 1.5 km from the village where the incident occurred, and villagers are refusing to go close to that place to avoid any trouble. “Our men are in jail and we don’t want more names to be dragged into it,” he said.

DCP (south) Himanshu Garg said a group of villagers had met the commissioner of police but they have not handed over any memorandum. “The police will take action as per law and if they want to compromise they will have to record their statements in the court,” he said.

