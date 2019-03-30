Bhondsi attack: Family of suspect wants a fair probe, calls investigation an ‘eyewash’

The family members of Rajkumar, on whose statement a cross-FIR was registered on Thursday, said that it has been decided in a panchayat in Nayagaon on Monday that the two absconding men, who were allegedly involved in the attack in neighbouring Dhumaspur village, should surrender.

Rajkumar’s sister-in-law, Sunita, said that a common sentiment in the village before that was that the police probe had been unfair and one-sided. “Rajkumar had escaped from the hospital where he was treated. He had sustained 12 stitches on his head. We did not get a chance to meet him. In the chaos, he had called on the phone once, but hung up without saying much. Now that police has filed a case on his statement, we hope that justice prevails,” said Sunita.

A case was registered under sections 323, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

Another relative, identified by first name as Anand, alleged that police probe had been an ‘eyewash’. “The police should add Section 307 for an attempt to murder charge to the FIR as they have done in the FIR against our villagers,” he said.

Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south, on Thursday said that after recording Rajkumar’s statement, the police verified his medico-legal report and after verification, found he had sustained severe head injuries, following which a cross-FIR was registered.

