Bhondsi attack: Family to move High Court if cross-FIR filed

The migrant Muslim family, which was attacked by a group of 8-10 men with sticks and rods in Dhumaspur village of Bhondsi, said Wednesday that they will approach the high court if the police registers a cross-FIR in the March 21 violence that left at least 12 of the family injured, including three children.

The family denied claims that the 18-year-old suspect’s head was injured when the family allegedly pelted stones after a petty fight over cricket. The family instead claimed that Rajkumar, who surrendered at the Bhondsi police station on Tuesday, was injured when “the mob” entered their home and beat the family members.

Mohammed Dilshad, 32, the complainant in the case said, “If he was injured that day, why his family not complain to the police then? Why are they claiming these things after seven days.”

The police said they will register a cross-FIR only if they are able to satisfactorily cross-verifying the claims.

“We are yet to receive the doctor’s report which will verify the nature and intensity of (Rajkumar’s) wounds and based on this, we will register the cross-FIR,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Himanshu Garg said, adding that they have recorded statements of all the 11 arrested suspects and are verifying their statements.

“Only one accused is at large, rest are arrested and are sent to judicial custody,” he said.

The victim family added that the suspects’ family members were spying on them and that they were followed to the court on Wednesday, when called for identification.

The victims also alleged that the suspects’ family and friends have been mixing with people visiting their home since the attack to keep a tab on their “plans”. “We are living in constant fear of being watched,” Mohammad Sajid, the owner of the house, said. The family had earlier stated that they were being pressured to reach a compromise with the suspects.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, a relative of the victims who came to Gurugram from Baghpat, UP, on Tuesday, said, “The accused had taken Rs 25,000 cash from the house and a gold chain. This is mentioned in the FIR, but the respective sections of the IPC have not been added.” He said the family feels as if they are begging for justice, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, villagers from Nayagaon, where the suspects live, maintained that they too have suffered physical harm and that the police must register a cross FIR. “Our boys are also injured and we have produced medical certificates. The women from their family pelted stones and thrashed our boys. They only retaliated to the attack,” Nayagaon village panchayat member Balbir Singh said.

