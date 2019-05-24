Bhondsi inmate, 2 aides arrested for running parking extortion racket

The police on Thursday arrested a Bhondsi jail inmate for allegedly running an extortion network by taking money from truck drivers on the promise of issuing fake parking tickets in Sector 10.

The police said the inmate, identified as Mohit, who is under arrest in a murder case, would collect extortion money through two of his aides.

The police said a case was registered on April 27 after a truck driver in Wazirpur, Sector 10, had complained that two men had been extorting Rs100 per truck from drivers by issuing fake parking tickets.

Sector 10 crime branch in-charge Jitender said they arrested two suspects, identified by first names as Jitu and Akash alias Ashu, after the complaint was filed.

“The duo used to stop trucks carrying containers to different states near the gate of a private company in Wazirpur, Sector 10, and extort money from them. They were arrested and during interrogation, they said they were acting at the behest of an incarcerated criminal,” Jitender said.

A parking slip pad and Rs3,100 were recovered from the suspects. A case was registered against them under Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

The police said Mohit, alias Dandi, accused of murdering a man in Civil Lines in 2015, was a relative of Jitu and had asked him and Akash to collect money during one of their visits to the jail. “They used to report to him during their visits to the jail and inform him of the collection. Mohit did not use a mobile phone, but was kept informed about their activities,” Jitender said.

Mohit was produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday and taken into custody on a production warrant.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:54 IST