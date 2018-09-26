Bhondsi jail inmate escapes from Rohtak hospital

Three days after a rape accused escaped from the Bhondsi jail by hiding in a trash van, a rape convict housed in the facility escaped from a hospital in Rohtak district, where he was taken for medical treatment, police said.

Police said the convict, identified as Bhagwan Dass (41) was among the six prisoners who were taken from the Bhondsi Jail to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, for a routine medical check up on Tuesday afternoon.

Station House Officer of the PGIMS Rohtak police station Devender Kumar said the convict escaped while the police officials were filing a slip for an MRI scan of his brain. “The incident took place around 2.30pm. The convict escaped from the hospital when the police officials accompanying him were doing the documentation work,” Kumar said, adding that an FIR would be registered once a complaint is filed by the jail authorities.

The 41-year-old convict is a history-sheeter, who was arrested in 2013 in a POCSO case. An FIR was registered against him at Sushant Lok police station under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 3 the SC/ST Act. He was convicted in January 2014 in this case. In 2016, he was also convicted in a dacoity case registered at Sector 29 police station.

On Friday, a rape accused, who was arrested on September 15 for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman, had escaped the jail by hiding in a garbage collection van. The prisoner had been on cleaning duty and was seen hiding in the van in a CCTV footage. Prison authorities found out about the escape during the evening roll call.

Till the time of filing of this report, Dass was yet to be traced or arrested. Police teams have been dispatched to his native town in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:27 IST