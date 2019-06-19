Bhondsi jail inmate escapes police custody in Civil Hospital, his daughter under police lens

A 55-year-old man, accused in a cheating and forgery case, escaped from police custody by breaking the window pane of a washroom of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where he was admitted for the treatment of a blood sugar-related illness, said the police on Tuesday.

The police said the inmate, identified as Haji Ayub, a native of Gujarat, was brought from Bhondsi jail to the Civil Hospital on June 15 for the treatment of blood sugar-related illness and later admitted in a ward.

Four policemen (three constables and a head constable) were deputed to stand guard at the hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday between 7.30pm and 8pm, when Ayub requested to go to the washroom. The police said he bolted the door from inside and jumped out of the washroom after breaking the window.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that when he did not return even after 10 minutes, the policemen stationed outside got suspicious and knocked at the door.

“The policemen then broke open the door and found that he had escaped. The window hatch (about 2 x 2 feet) was big enough for a man to escape. In a CCTV footage, he can be seen getting into an auto rickshaw. However, the footage is not clear. Multiple teams are conducting raids to nab him,” said the official.

The police said that earlier on Monday, Ayub’s daughter had visited him in the hospital and allegedly helped him to plan the escape.

The police said they were investigating as to how the inmate’s daughter received information that her father was admitted at the hospital and how she was given permission to meet him.

“We are investigating if there was any negligence on part of officials or claims of bribery. The man was wearing a banyan, shorts and slippers when he escaped,” said an official privy to the investigation.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said the inmate was arrested on May 23 and sent to judicial custody.

In 2017, a case was registered against him under sections 420, 406, 471, 468 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.

The police said he had taken a loan of ₹80 lakh from a bank using forged documents and was booked.

“The inmate is on the run. We are conducting an investigation and if any laxity or negligence is found on part of policemen stationed at the hospital, action would be taken against them,” said ACP Singh.

The police said they had booked four policemen (three police constables and a head constable), the escaped prisoner and his daughter in the case.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 223, 224 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 10 police station on Monday night, said the police

