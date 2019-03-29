Bhondsi mob attack: Cross-case filed, two members of ‘victim’ family named in FIR

A cross-FIR was registered against two members of a Muslim family that was attacked by a group of eight-10 men with sticks and rods in Dhumaspur village of Bhondsi on March 21, police said on Thursday.

Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (south), said a cross-FIR was registered on the basis of a statement by 18-year-old Rajkumar, a resident of Nayagon village, after verification of the medico-legal report (MLR) produced by him.

“After verification, it was found that the victim had sustained severe injuries, including head trauma. In the FIR, he alleged that he and his friend were allegedly beaten up with a bat after an altercation over cricket with the family in Bhoop Singh Nagar colony. No arrest has been made in this case as we are still verifying the allegations,” said DCP Garg.

Maintaining that the two people have been named in the FIR, police chose to withhold the names.

The case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.

The police mentioned that Rajkumar and Mahesh were returning to Nayagaon, 1.5km from Dhumaspur, when a cricket ball hit them. They said that when they objected, one of the players from the victim’s family allegedly caught hold of his shirt and slapped him which triggered violence between the locals and migrant Muslim family.

Police have arrested 12 locals, including 25-year-old Sanjay Kumar of Rithoj, in the case.

On the other hand, the victim family members said they are consulting a lawyer and will approach the high court next week. “Twelve of our family members, including three children, are injured. We were targeted by the locals unnecessarily and they are creating pressure for a compromise. Now, we have lost trust in the local police who have registered a case against us,” said Mohammad Dilshad, 32, the complainant in the case.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 03:44 IST