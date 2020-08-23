Biker dies as car driven by minor hits him in DLF Cyber City

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:11 IST

A 49-year-old man, who worked as the chief financial officer (CFO) of an electrical manufacturing company, was killed on Sunday morning when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a Ford Figo car in DLF Cyber City. The police said the car was driven being by a minor boy, who is yet to be apprehended. He was accompanied by his friend in the same car.

The accident took place near DLF Rapid Metro station in Phase 2 (see map), around 6.10 am,said the police.

The minor seems to have lost control of his car and collided with the motorbike after his vehicle hit a divider and jumped to the other side of the road.

The deceased, Alok Gupta, lived in BPTP Park Life in Sector 57. The police said Gupta was riding his black Harley Davidson motorcycle and was accompanied by a friend on another bike. The two were on their way to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajesh Khangwal, a government contractor who was on his way from Sector 27 to Karnal on Sunday morning, said that a biker crossed his CRV. But just 50 metres ahead, he saw a speeding car hitting a divider and then colliding with the biker. “I saw the car in the air. It fell on the ground and hit the motorcyclist, before turning turtle thrice. The car was being driven at least 120 km/hour. The driver lost control while racing with two other cars and hit the median of the DLF Cyber City Road. It broke the iron fencing, jumped and landed on the other side, and rammed into the biker,” he said.

Gupta was travelling from Golf Course Road to Greater Noida, while the car driven by the minor was travelling on the other side of the road.

Khangwal said Gupta was thrown off into the air because of the strong impact of the hit. “I got down from my vehicle. I called the police control room and a private hospital for ambulance. Meanwhile the victim’s friend who was riding behind him reached the spot. There were two minor boys in the car who were also injured,” he said.

The airbags of Ford car opened due to the impact. However, both sustained injuries.

Rahul Malik, the friend of deceased who is complainant in the case, said in the police statement, that two boys were also taken to the hospital in the same ambulance. The doctors declared Gupta dead after a few minutes.

Gupta was wearing protective gears, including helmet, said the police.

Adil Nargolwala, a runner, who had crossed the stretch a few minutes before the accident said that the design of the road needs to be looked as the lack of speed breakers has led to accidents in the past. “The quality and design of crash barriers are so poor that cars often flip over to the other side of the road after hitting the barrier. Major changes are required on the stretch for the safety of commuters,” he said.

Nargolwala said even the police need to monitor the stretch as people take advantage of vacant roads and drive at high speeds.

One of the residents of the nearby Belvedere Towers took to Twitter to write about the incident. “Woke up due to the loud sound. Many people in and around came to help but I don’t think anyone survived. I’m not sure if the people in the car did too. I can’t comment on them being minors as that was not visible.(sic).”

The police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at DLF Phase 2 police station.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination and cremated on Sunday evening.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, Gurugram who conducted the autopsy said he died due to multiple fractures and excessive bleeding. His ribs were severely ruptured and he had internal injuries, which led to bleeding. He died within a few minutes of the accident.

The police said that the two boys, who were taken out of the car with great difficulty, are residents of Rail Vihar in Sector 57 and South Close Nirvana Country in Sector 50. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police said that they have registered the case and are investigating. “We are also checking the CCTV footage from the cameras installed to check the reason behind the accident. DLF Phase-2 station house officer has recorded statements of the eye witnesses which will help build the case stronger and we have deployed two more PCR vans on the stretch which will take rounds of the road and will keep a check on over-speeding,” he said.