Home / Gurugram / Bikers snatch gold chain of a man in Sector 12

Bikers snatch gold chain of a man in Sector 12

gurugram Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified motorcyclists allegedly snatched a gold chain of a man near the Sector 12 bus stand on Monday. The police said the victim, Sachin Kumar, a resident of Gopal Nagar, had gone near the bus stand to run some errands and was leaning on his scooter, when the snatchers targeted him.

In a police complaint he submitted at the bus stand police post, Kumar said, “The motorcycle used by the suspects did not have a registration number plate. It came from behind and the suspect, who was seated pillion, snatched my gold chain. They escaped before I could react. I tried to chase them on my scooter, but they escaped towards Mata Road.”

The police said the suspects are yet to be identified and they were checking footage from CCTVs in the area for possible leads.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under section 379 A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Monday, said police.

In another incident, Ravi Parmar, a resident of Sector 3, alleged that his gold chain was snatched near his house when he was drinking coconut water after completing his work out in a gym on Monday around 8.30am.

He told the police in the complaint that he saw two men, coming from an adjacent colony, on a motorbike. “The driver was wearing helmet and the pillion rider had covered his face with a scarf. The pillion rider snatched my gold chain and before I could raise an alarm, they fled from the spot. I called police control room and reported the incident,” he said in the FIR.

The police said two police personnel, on motorbike patrolling, tried to chase the suspects but they drove towards the expressway. A case of snatching was registered at Sector 4 police station, said police, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

