Biodiversity park at Sakatpur put on the back burner due to failed plantation drive

gurugram

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:06 IST

More than a year after the forest department first began plantation work in Sakatpur village, to create a biodiversity park across 1,000 acres, the project has made little headway, with officials confirming that it is currently on the back burner. Officials said that a botched plantation drive, which is now the subject of a departmental inquiry, is the reason why the project failed to kick off.

The proposed city forest in the Aravalli foothills of Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas and Sikohpur villages was to be the largest in Gurugram, nearly three times the size of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Nathupur. It was announced in July 2019 at an RWA-related event in the city by the then forest minister, Rao Narbir Singh. The park was also intended to be a tourist attraction, with pedestrian trails, an education centre, and even a leopard safari for which a detailed project report was being prepared.

A senior official in the forest department, requesting anonymity, said that these plans are unlikely to materialise soon. “We began planting saplings in the area in August 2019, but there was no separate fund created for the park. So we went ahead and planted species that were not very well adapted to survive in the area, such as papdi and neem, which are bred in our nurseries. None of the saplings survived. We are not actively pursuing the project right now. We will take it up next year.”

The failed plantation drive is now being examined by an internal committee of the forest department.

An official, who is serving on the committee, requesting anonymity, said, “We are yet to give our decision in the matter. The initial plantation drive was a failure. There was no baseline ecological study done of the area, no proper demarcation, no wildlife surveys. This should have been attempted with proper planning. There are plans to revisit this next year, but the leopard safari proposal will not be revived.”

Vasvi Tyagi, the principal chief conservator of forests, declined to comment. She did, however, confirm the veracity of these developments, as did Subash Yadav, a metropolitan green planner with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Yadav, who was the district forest officer (DFO) when this project was announced, said, “The initiative started off the wrong way. We did not have any means to procure native saplings, so we used tall trees like neem and papdi which did not survive. We should have, instead, planted species like dhau or dhak, which are better suited to the dry Aravalli conditions. The forest department committee has not yet held any officials responsible. They will decide on the future of the project.”