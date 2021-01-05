e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Biodiversity park at Sakatpur put on the back burner due to failed plantation drive

Biodiversity park at Sakatpur put on the back burner due to failed plantation drive

gurugram Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:06 IST
Prayag Arora-Desai
Prayag Arora-Desai
         

More than a year after the forest department first began plantation work in Sakatpur village, to create a biodiversity park across 1,000 acres, the project has made little headway, with officials confirming that it is currently on the back burner. Officials said that a botched plantation drive, which is now the subject of a departmental inquiry, is the reason why the project failed to kick off.

The proposed city forest in the Aravalli foothills of Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas and Sikohpur villages was to be the largest in Gurugram, nearly three times the size of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Nathupur. It was announced in July 2019 at an RWA-related event in the city by the then forest minister, Rao Narbir Singh. The park was also intended to be a tourist attraction, with pedestrian trails, an education centre, and even a leopard safari for which a detailed project report was being prepared.

A senior official in the forest department, requesting anonymity, said that these plans are unlikely to materialise soon. “We began planting saplings in the area in August 2019, but there was no separate fund created for the park. So we went ahead and planted species that were not very well adapted to survive in the area, such as papdi and neem, which are bred in our nurseries. None of the saplings survived. We are not actively pursuing the project right now. We will take it up next year.”

The failed plantation drive is now being examined by an internal committee of the forest department.

An official, who is serving on the committee, requesting anonymity, said, “We are yet to give our decision in the matter. The initial plantation drive was a failure. There was no baseline ecological study done of the area, no proper demarcation, no wildlife surveys. This should have been attempted with proper planning. There are plans to revisit this next year, but the leopard safari proposal will not be revived.”

Vasvi Tyagi, the principal chief conservator of forests, declined to comment. She did, however, confirm the veracity of these developments, as did Subash Yadav, a metropolitan green planner with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Yadav, who was the district forest officer (DFO) when this project was announced, said, “The initiative started off the wrong way. We did not have any means to procure native saplings, so we used tall trees like neem and papdi which did not survive. We should have, instead, planted species like dhau or dhak, which are better suited to the dry Aravalli conditions. The forest department committee has not yet held any officials responsible. They will decide on the future of the project.”

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In