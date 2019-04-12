BJP MLA blames Congress for raising anti-Modi slogans in live TV show

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Gurgaon, Umesh Agarwal, on Thursday, alleged that the Congress raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Kingdom of Dreams (KoD).

He said the slogans were raised following a heated discussion between him and a Congress youth leader, Chiranjeev Rao, during a live TV programme on Wednesday evening. He said that a video of the incident was also being shared by Congress leaders and workers.

“The allegations by Congress leaders that these slogans were raised by the public is wrong as those shouting slogans were Congress workers and supporters of youth Congress leader Chiranjeev Rao. We had a heated discussion during the live television programme at KoD over the opening of a university in Gurugram. The sloganeering took place after the programme was finished,” said Agarwal in a statement released on Thursday evening.

Agarwal said that he has challenged Rao for another discussion on issues pertaining to the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress, however, denied the allegations levelled by Agarwal and said that they do not indulge in such gimmicks. “These are politically motivated accusations that have been levelled against Chiranjeev Rao. We, as a party, do not indulge in such tactics and if any slogans were raised, it could have been done by the general public, which was also present there. We don’t indulge in such activities and nor do our supporters,” said Captain (retd) Ajay Yadav, senior Congress leader, who is also Rao’s father. Rao was not available for comment.

