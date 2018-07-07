Bleeding peacock rescued from Ardee City, will undergo surgery for tumour

A five-year-old peacock, suffering from tumour in its left claw, was rescued from Ardee City in Sector 52 on Thursday evening. The peacock fell from a tree where residents often spotted it.

The residents found the peacock near gate two of the township.

It was unable to move and was bleeding from the left claw, they said. They alerted the 24-hour wildlife rescue helpline (9999841782) run by the Gurugram wildlife department after which a rescue team was pressed into action.

Amit Yadav, a resident of Ardee City, said he had moved to the township three years ago from Wazirabad village and had been seeing the peacock on the same tree for the last three years . “When I returned from office on Thursday evening, I saw it lying on the ground. It was unusual. I went close to check and found its left claw bleeding and it seemed as if it was severely injured.”

Yadav said he assumed that the bird was attacked by street dogs in the area and had sustained injuries. Seeing that it was in need of immediate medical attention, he said he contacted wildlife officials for help.

Anil Gandas, a member of the wildlife department, rushed to the spot and examined the peacock. He found a tumour in its claw. “The peacock was rushed to the People For Animals (PFA) hospital-cum-animal shelter in Sadhrana Village where the veterinary doctor detected that the tumour had spread and an operation was required,” Gandas said.

The bird was traumatised and is currently undergoing treatment, wildlife officials said.

“The veterinary surgeon will conduct the operation on Saturday and it will be kept under observation for a week. Post-operation care is very important and it will be released back into its natural habitat once it is deemed fit,” Vinod Kumar, the additional principal chief conservator of forests, Gurugram, said.

“We will try to place the bird back in the same area in Ardee City that we found it in, as peacocks are territorial birds,” Kumar said.

Kumar said Wazirabad village which is adjacent to Ardee City is home to peacocks and more than 200 are found living in the area.

The peacock is currently at the PFA Sadrana rescue facility where a team of veterinarians are taking care of its treatment.

The peacock (Pavo cristatus) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Wildlife officials said the rescue team works round the clock in the city to rescue distressed wildlife.