Body found in Gurugram’s Sector 5, police suspect murder using blunt object

The body of an unidentified man was found outside a glass and aluminium shop in Gurugram’s Sector 5 on Thursday morning. Police said prima facie, the man was suspected to have been beaten to death with stones or a blunt object in his sleep.

Police said the incident was reported by the shop workers, who noticed a man lying unconscious outside the shop.

Sector 5 station house officer Sumit Kumar said according to people in the neighbourhood, the deceased man often slept on the pavement outside the shop at night and left in the morning, but they did not know who he was.

“The man is yet to be identified. Prima facie, it seems he was beaten to death with stones while he was asleep. The man has several wounds on his forehead and face. He did not have any documents that could help establish his identity,” SHO Kumar said.

Police said the man’s body will be kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for 72 hours before an autopsy is conducted.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said police have shared the information with other police stations in the district to identify the man.

A case was registered against unknown person/s under IPC Section 302 (murder).

On January 16, the body of another unidentified man, who appeared to be in his mid-thirties, was found in a vacant plot near an open drinking area, called an ahaata, in Sector 29.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:33 IST