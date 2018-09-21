Bouncer shot at over loss of work in Gurugram

A 27-year-old man, who works as a bouncer with a restro-bar in Sector 29, sustained a bullet injury on his left leg after a brawl between two rival groups turned violent late Wednesday night, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the two groups were vying for the same contract and one group attacked the other due because of professional rivalry.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that an illegal weapon was used by one of the accused to open fire,” Singh said, adding that they have formed a team to investigate the case.

Police said at least 12 bouncers had gathered in the parking lot to settle a dispute over securing the security contract of a pub in Sector 29. The argument led to a scuffle and one of the bouncers, who had recently lost the security contract of the pub, pulled out a gun and opened fire around 1.30am, police said.

The bullet hit the leg of a bouncer—identified as Parveen Singh of Sonipat—from the rival group; another 27-year-old man identified as Joginder, the owner of a security agency and resident of Jind—sustained injuries on his face, leg and hand.

While Parveen is recovering at the Civil Hospital, Joginder was discharged after being administered first-aid in wee hours of Thursday.

A case was registered at Sector 29 police station under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act against 10 bouncers. Four of them have been identified though no arrest was made till Thursday night.

Parveen, who is the complainant in the case, said, “After finishing work at the pub, Joginder and I left for home around 1.20am. We were walked towards our car in parking area when we saw the others waiting for us in the parking lot. They attacked us without any provocation.”

The complainant said they were first beaten up by the group and then one of them pulled out a gun and fired at them. “One bullet hit my left leg. He asked us to leave the city and threatened us with dire consequences,” Singh said, adding that they managed to reached the Civil Hospital and inform the police.

He said they had won the security contract of the pub where they work about three months ago and since then, the rival group had been threatening them to leave.

“The bouncer who shot at me was unhappy with the termination of his security contract (with the said pub) and he held us responsible for this and harboured a grudge against us,” Parveen said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 03:38 IST