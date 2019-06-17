Boy kills self a month after sister’s suicide

A month after his sister allegedly killed herself, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Devilal colony on Sunday. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening and his body was discovered when his mother, who works at a private company in the city, returned home after work.

Manoj, investigating officer (IO), Sector 9A police station, said, “The boy seemed depressed after his sister’s death. On Sunday, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. He was found by his mother when she returned home from her office. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. We have sent the body for an autopsy.”

The police said his sister had hung herself after not doing well in her exams. They added that his father had died at least eight years ago.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private office in Manesar on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

Om Prakash, ASI, Manesar police station said, “The man’s cousin came to his office. When he went inside, he saw him hanging from a rope.”

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:47 IST