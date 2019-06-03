Brace for intense heat as mercury may soar to 47°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the ongoing heat wave will likely intensify on Monday, but will start to plateau soon after and settle around the 45°Celsius-mark for the week.

According to the IMD’s 7-day forecast, maximum day time temperature in the city could soar to 47°Celsius on June 3. “Before the heat wave starts subsiding around mid-week, temperatures will rise between Monday and Tuesday,” according to an IMD official.

According to the IMD’s daily heat wave bulletin on June 2, temperatures across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi were “appreciably above normal”, with a departure of 3.1°Celsius to 5°Celsius from what is considered normal for this time of the year.

This difference is expected to persist till at least June 4, after which heat wave conditions are expected to subside across the state, as well as in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

According to data from various private weather apps, the situation is more ominous, with heat wave conditions expected to subside only around June 12.

All districts in Haryana are currently in the ‘yellow’ category of the IMD heat wave warning, implying that, “Heat is tolerable for general public, but moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases.”

The IMD has advised, in its daily heat wave bulletin dated June 2, that people should avoid exposure to heat.

The IMD data shows that heat wave conditions were most intense in Gurugram between May 30 and May 31, when the maximum day time temperature touched 45.5°Celsius and 46°Celsius (the highest recorded this year), respectively. Since then, the temperature dipped to 44.6°Celsius on June 1, and to 42.8°Celsius on June 2.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 02:00 IST