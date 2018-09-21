Brother-in-law booked for raping woman in Bajghera

Gurugram

A 29-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by her brother-in-law in Bajghera village, said police on Thursday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim claimed that after her husband died last year, a village panchayat had forced her to live with the accused, who lives in the same village. Police said the woman’s brother-in-law, who was married, started abusing her and sexually assaulted her after she moved in with his family .

In Haryana, the archaic practice of marrying off a woman to her brother-in-law after husband’s death is still prevalent in certain villages.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The victim said that she was pregnant with the child of the accused and was forced to undergo an abortion due to family pressure. She reported the incident on Wednesday after an argument with the accused.”

Police said the accused runs a hair salon in the village, while the victim is a homemaker and mother of six. Assistant sub-inspector Rekha, the investigating officer, said the accused was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC at Bajghera police station, police said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 04:19 IST