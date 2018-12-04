Businessman dies after ‘falling off’ the 9th floor of Gurugram condominium

A 47-year-old businessman’s body was found on the ground, next to a tower in an upscale condominium on Sohna Road in the early hours on Monday. The police did not confirm whether Naresh Hasija committed suicide or fell accidentally from the balcony of his ninth-floor flat, which was locked from inside.

One of the guards at Bestech Park View City 2 in Sector 49 saw Hasija’s body around 3am. When the police checked his flat, it found no signs of struggle in the balcony. “As of now, we have ruled out the possibility of it being a murder. But, the investigation is still on,” said Surender Singh, station house of Sector 50 police station.

Hasija’s family members told the police that there was no reason for him to commit suicide. The police did not find a suicide note either near the body or from the victim’s flat. Hasija, a native of Sonipat, lived with his wife and two children. They were sleeping when the incident took place and the guard who found the body woke up the family. Hasija ran an eatery in Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29, police said.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said it could “most probably” be a suicide but the police cannot confirm it at this point of the investigation. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Monday afternoon.

“Prima facie, it looks like he did not hit any other balconies on the lower floors while falling, which could have happened if he had accidentally fell. At the same time, the balcony railing is low and there is a possibility of the victim toppling over,” said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson.

On Sunday night, the family watched a movie till 11pm and went to sleep, police said. “Around 3.15 am, one of the guards rang the bell and woke up the deceased’s wife. She noticed that her husband was not in the bed, but she thought he might have gone to the washroom,” the SHO said.

The guard told her that someone had fallen from the balcony and she went down and found her husband lying on the ground, the official said.

The doctor, who conducted the postmortem, said Hasija died due to head injury, shock and haemorrhage. “There was injury on the left side of the head and the left shoulder, elbow and the forearm was fractured,” the doctor said.

The doctor said there was no alcohol in Hasija’s blood. “We cannot say from the autopsy report whether he fell or jumped from the balcony. It is up to the probe. We can only say that he fell from a height,” the doctor said.

The SHO said the deceased did not have any debts or discord in his professional or personal life, according to preliminary investigation. The police are yet to file and FIR.

