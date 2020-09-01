Buyers face difficulties in booking appointments online for property registration in Gurugram

gurugram

Registration of properties, which was banned by the Haryana government on July 22, resumed across the state, including Gurugram, on Tuesday. However, officials said that it would still take some time for the new online system to function normally. On Tuesday, only a handful of people had booked online appointments for property registration, said revenue officials.

Property buyers and brokers also said that they faced difficulties in generating appointments and expected things to improve in a few days.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that they have initiated the process of property registration under the new system as per the directions received from the government. “How the new online system fares will be clear in the coming days. It will take a week or so for people to get used to the new system,” said Khatri.

As per the revenue officials, under the new property registration system, the applicants can book an online appointment anywhere in the state. However, they will be required to upload documents online. Earlier, applicants had to visit the revenue office or the tehsil office physically to get an appointment. While the new process has made online application easier, many people are not conversant with scanning and uploading documents online, said officials.

Basti Ram, district revenue officer (DRO), Gurugram said that they have initiated the registration process and in the coming days, all the issues would be sorted out. “The advantage of the new system is that they need to come to the tehsil office only once for registration,” he said.

Another aspect of the new system is that appointment for properties that fall under the controlled areas under the Haryana Urban Development and Management Act, 1975, the applicant must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department of town and country planning (DTCP). Otherwise, the new system will not generate appointment.

Basti Ram said that if an applicant’s property falls under controlled area and under Section 7A, then a message would be generated by the system and sent to concerned district town planner. If an NOC has been issued then the number of the same will be sent to the applicant and get automatically updated in the system. In case, the NOC is not issued, the system will not generate an appointment for registration, he added.

The third major change under the new system is that all government lands with its Khasra numbers have been updated online. Any one who tries to get land owned by government registered in his name would not be able to do the same as the updated software system will not generate registration appointment for such an application, said revenue officials.

In case, an applicant is registering for a land falling in the Aravallis, under the forest areas covered by sections 4 and 5, the new system will allow registration of private land but will notify the buyers about prohibited activities on protected lands. “Many buyers from outside the state are not aware about the regulations imposed in Aravallis and forest areas under the new registration process. They will be made aware of these conditions,” a forest official said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, home buyer and property dealers, who tried to generate online appointments, however, said that they could not generate approval as the new system is too complicated. “We have been trying to book an appointment for sometime but the process is too slow and complicated,” said Subash Sharma, a real-estate broker.

Property dealers also said that their business had already suffered due to pandemic and this ban on registrations had further undermined it. “In order to revive the property market, government must support and expedite the process,” said Rakesh Malik, a real-estate broker.

Haryana government had imposed a ban on property registrations from July 22 following a large-scale irregularities in registration of property deeds in the state, including Gurugram during the lockdown. The state government had also suspended six revenue department officials for registration of property in violation of rules.