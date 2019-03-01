By November, Gurugram will get eyes to fight crime, traffic jams

The GMDA will install 1,200 CCTV cameras at 222 locations — 191 in Gurugram and 31 in Manesar — during Phase 1 of its ‘City Wide CCTV Based Public Safety and Adaptive Traffic Management System’, which is set to be rolled out by November this year, officials privy to the matter said.

Earlier this month, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) evaluated the financial bids of two private companies for the project, of which one was selected. GMDA officials confirmed on Thursday that the authority is in negotiations with the company so that work on the project can begin at the earliest.

The approved estimated cost of the project, as revealed in a financial evaluation report dated February 2, is Rs 65 crore and it will be borne by the GMDA. Earlier this month, the GMDA also shared documents on its website with a tentative list of locations where ‘full’ and ‘general’ surveillance measures will be deployed.

In a survey conducted prior to drafting the project proposal in November last year, the GMDA identified 23 traffic intersections in the city where ‘full surveillance’ will be carried out using both fixed and ‘PTZ’ cameras (short for ‘pan, tilt, zoom’) as part of its adaptive traffic management system.

These locations include three- and four-way intersections across the city where traffic management continues to be a problem, namely Vatika Chowk, Sector 56 and 57, Sector 61 and 62, Kanhai Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, Huda City Centre, Z Chowk, Sector 17 and 18, Bristol Chowk, Subash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Badshahpur Village, Khandsa Chowk, Pataudi Chowk, Maharaja Aggarsain Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sirhaul Mor, Basai village, Captain Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Rezang La Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk,Sector 12 Chowk, Mahavir Chowk and IMT Chowk in Manesar.

The remaining 194 locations, which are spread across the Gurugram-Manesar urban complex, will come under the ‘general surveillance’ category and will use only fixed cameras. A centralised live feed of all these cameras will be relayed to the Integrated Command Centre and to a select number of police stations across the city.

The adaptive traffic management system will also be equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) System, Speed Violation Detection (SVD) System and e-challaning facilities for a range of other violations, such as not wearing helmets on two-wheelers, parking violations, wrong side driving and so on.

While other departments, such the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, have not yet been involved in talks, V Umashankar, CEO, GMDA, said this system will also benefit other agencies in the long run. “It will allow the administration to also keep a check on things like waterlogging, waste dumping and other incidents which will need immediate attention,” he said.

This citywide system will be supported by a 600km network of fibre optics, which will connect all of the city’s 358 intersections, entry and exit points, and underpasses. The project is being executed in coordination with the police department and the traffic police, Umashankar said on Thursday.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 04:26 IST