Cab driver attacked, car stolen in Gurugram; second incident in past fortnight

Four people stole a man’s car after assaulting him in Sector 48, police said on Wednesday. The complainant, identified as Ramphal, 40, works as a commercial taxi driver. He is the second taxi driver whose car has been snatched in the past fortnight. The incident took place around 5pm on Tuesday when the Rewari-resident was sitting inside his car, a Maruti Swift Dzire, near JMD Megapolis.

Ramphal had parked his car and was waiting to start a trip to Jaipur, when a Scorpio, stopped ahead of his car and four men got out, police said. “They told me to roll down the window, took my car keys and told me to step out. When I asked them what was the matter, one of them told me to first step out of the car,” the victim stated in his police complaint.

Sadar station house officer Dalbir Singh said that when Ramphal stepped out of the car, one of the men sat in, another pushed him to the ground and sped away. The victim said that the others escaped in the SUV they had come in. He told the police that he can identify the accused.

An FIR has been filed under 379A (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian?Penal Code on Tuesday. “We are yet to identify the accused, but it does not seem like the work of any active gangs in the area,” the SHO said.

Thieves have often used similar modus operandi to steal cars in the city, and at least one such case has been reported every month since November last year.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 06:11 IST