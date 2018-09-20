Cab driver held for molesting Delhi businesswoman

The police have arrested the driver of a private cab aggregator for allegedly molesting and threatening a 25-year-old Delhi-based businesswoman. The accused allegedly rammed his cab into her car in DLF Phase 3 on Monday night, and when she protested, he threatened and allegedly molested her, the victim told the police.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30pm on Monday near a market in Block U, DLF Phase 3. The victim was coming from Delhi, when she met with the accident. In her complaint, she has mentioned that the cab driver was speeding.

The accused was produced in a city court on Wednesday and was granted bail.

Anil Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the victim said the driver was driving recklessly and she had a “narrow escape” after the cab hit her car. She suffered minor injuries on her elbow as she had kept her arm on the window. “The woman got down and scolded the driver, asking him to get down. The driver started abusing her and threatened her. He also held her and molested her,” Kumar said, quoting the victim’s complaint.

The victim called the police control room after which a PCR van from DLF Phase 3 police station reached the spot and arrested the cab driver.

The accused, 38-year-old Krishan Kumar is a native of Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan. He lives in Sector 52, Gurugram, in a rented accommodation.

A case was registered against the accused driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endanger life of others), 354 (molestation), 509 (insult the modesty of woman) of IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 04:29 IST