Cabbie booked for stalking, sending lewd messages to 29-year-old

A man was booked on Monday for allegedly stalking and threatening a 29-year-old woman in Sector 52. The police said that the man had sent her multiple inappropriate messages on her cellphone.

According to the police, the man is an independent cab driver and a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Delhi. He used to work with an app-based cab aggregator earlier. The woman works with a private company in Gurugram city.

The incident took place after a relative of the woman booked the man’s cab for her through an app in May. The police said that she exchanged numbers with the driver and later hired him to travel to at least two destinations.

Mangal Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 53 police station said, “The man began texting her on a messaging platform. Initially, she replied to him. However, between June 16 and July 1, the driver allegedly sent her multiple inappropriate messages.”

The police said that when the woman asked the man to stop messaging her, he threatened her with dire consequences.

Deepak, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station said, “The driver is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the man under sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Monday.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 02:52 IST