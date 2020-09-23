Capped price for Covid-19 treatment for Haryana residents only, orders state govt

gurugram

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:25 IST

The standardised per-day charges for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals (Rs 8000-18,000) fixed by the state government in June will now be applicable only to Haryana residents, an order issued by the state health department on September 18 stated. The decision comes at a time when hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients from Haryana, as well as those from other parts of the country, has been witnessing a steady spike in Gurugram.

Gurugram is perceived to have a robust private healthcare infrastructure in place, a primary reason for many outstation patients opting to undergo treatment for Covid-19 in the city rather than their own hometowns. Presently, 225 patients from Gurugram and 156 patients from other parts of Haryana are hospitalised in the district. Apart from this another 255 outstation patients— 55 from Delhi, 97 from Uttar Pradesh and 103 from other parts of the country — are also admitted in the private and government hospitals in Gurugram, which have over 2000 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The new order issued by the director general health services on September 18 says that an earlier order capping treatment charges will now be applicable only to Haryana residents. On June 25, the state government had fixed per day rates in hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH) at Rs 10,000 for isolation bed, including supportive care and oxygen; Rs 15,000 for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed without ventilator and Rs 18,000 for ICU bed with ventilator. Likewise, the rates in non-NABH accredited hospitals are Rs 8000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively for the same services.

About the treatment cost for patients from outside Haryana, Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Private hospitals may have to decide their treatment charges on their own.”

A city-based senior doctor, privy to the matter, said, “It is probably one of the ways by which the state government is trying to reserve Covid-19 beds for residents of Haryana as number of cases and hospitalisation has seen an upward trajectory.”

When HT contacted senior management officials of two private hospitals, where maximum outstation patients are getting treated, they did not comment on the issue.

In June, officials said, the purpose behind the standardization of rates was to eliminate disparity in charges across various private hospitals. The treatment cost in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was going up to Rs 50,000 or more, while for general ward it was Rs 20,000 a day. Therefore, under the fixed charges the state included all laboratory investigation, radiology diagnostic, drugs, consumables, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks, doctors consultation among others. It did not include experimental drugs like Remdesivir. Also, pregnant women, who have normal or Cesarean delivery and for the care of the infant, the hospitals were allowed to charge extra.

K Sujatha Rao, former secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare, said that there is no merit in introducing price differentiation for Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.

“Asking a patient coming from Bihar to pay more, while a resident of the state who is having the same illness pays less for the same treatment, is totally discriminatory. The decision might have been taken under the pressure of private hospitals, who want to earn profit from outstation patients, while obliging the state government by giving treatment to its residents at a lower cost,” Rao said.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, was unavailable for a comment on the issue.