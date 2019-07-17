Car charred in parking lot opposite Gurugram court, no casualties

A woman had a narrow escape after her car caught fire in the parking area opposite the district court on Tuesday. The police and fire department officials said while the woman’s car was gutted, two other cars parked near it suffered minor damage. No one was injured.

Fire department officials said they suspect that a short circuit in the car’s wiring may have caused the fire. However, the car owner alleged that her motor vehicle caught fire after it came in contact with a power line, the official added. Additional divisional fire safety officer IS Kashyap said they got a call around 12.20pm and one fire tender from the Bhim Nagar was pressed into service. “The fire was controlled in 30 mins,” he said. A fire official, who was at the spot, said as per eyewitnesses, the woman was about to park the car when a power cable came in contact with it and caused sparking. Head constable Kanwal Singh of Shivaji Nagar police station said the woman has not filed a complaint of negligence or given statement.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 04:12 IST