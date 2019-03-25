Car flips thrice after hitting pothole in Gurugram, 1 dead

A 35-year-old man was killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a pothole, flipped thrice and turned turtle in Gurugram’s Sector 58, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified by only his first name Dharmender, 35, a resident of Badshahpur by the police. Two other people, including the brother of the man who was killed, sustained injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday evening.

Police said the driver of the car lost control of his vehicle after it hit a pothole and then crashed into a divider. “The car flipped at least thrice and landed on the road connecting Kadarpur and Golf Course Extension,” said Narender, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

“Our preliminary investigations have suggested that one of the wheels of the car [on the driver side] came off after it hit the divider and the car then flipped thrice before turning turtle,” the ASI said.

Police said that Dharmender had recently paid back the loan of the car and the three men had taken the car out for a joyride to celebrate on Saturday evening.

Dharmender’s brother Parvender escaped with minor injuries, while another man — who was in the car at the time of the accident — had to be admitted in a hospital.

The accident took place around 4 pm on Saturday, when Darmender, his brother Parvender and a friend, Narender, were travelling from Badshahpur towards Gurugram.

Parvender was driving the car, while Dharmender was seated on the rear seat of the white sedan. The friend of the duo occupied the seat next to the driver.

The car apparently hit a metre-long pothole and the driver lost control and hit the divider on his right side. The car flipped at least thrice and then turned turtle. “Though Dharmender was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he died within half an hour,” the official said.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Sunday, police said. Dharmender is survived by his wife and two children.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 01:27 IST