Car lifting gang busted

The police on Saturday arrested five members of a car-lifting gang, who would allegedly sell cars stolen from Gurugram and Delhi-NCR in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra at throwaway prices. The police said they solved nearly 100 cases of stolen cars, including 21 in Gurugram.

According to the police, on being questioned, the gang members revealed that they would steal parked cars from residential areas on-demand from prospective buyers.

Shamsher Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The gang members are habitual offenders and have been involved in vehicle-lifting for the last eight years. They would contact the prospective buyers after stealing cars from residential areas. They would share pictures of the car, strike a deal with the buyer and sell it. A Honda City that costs between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh was sold for ₹2 lakh, and a Swift Dzire that costs ₹7-8 lakh was sold for just ₹50,000”.

The arrested men have been identified as Sarfaraz Khan, Raja alias Ishtiaq, Shahid alias Wakil from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Manjeet Saini from Gurugram and Nagendra Yadav from Madhubani in Bihar.

The police said they were involved in as many as 100 car theft cases in Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Singh said that the men have confessed that they used a drill machine to break the cars’ central locking system. They said they had a mechanism to break the engine control module (ECM) code through software to unlock luxury cars after breaking the side windowpane of the vehicle.

“They were released on bail in December from Bhondsi jail, and they lifted a car from Gurugram. Since then they have lifted hundreds of cars. They do not use duplicate car keys; instead, they use the latest technology and drill machines to replace the lock and take control of the car. They break the car window, deactivate the steering system, connect the ECM with Chinese software and change the password,” Sumit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 5 police station, said.

The police said the Sector 5 police cracked the case and handed over the arrested men to the Palam Vihar crime team, who recovered the cars. The men were produced before the district and sessions court and were remanded to three days of police custody.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil, on Saturday, rewarded each member of the Sector 5 police station team ₹5,000 for their commendable work.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:32 IST