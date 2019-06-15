‘Car parks at Sadar Bazar, Kaman Sarai need of the hour’: Shoppers

Shopkeepers at Sadar Bazar and Kaman Sarai hope that the construction of multilevel car parks will not only decongest two of the oldest markets in the city, but also benefit their business by bringing in more customers.

They, however, suggested that all levels in the new structures should be dedicated to parking.

Each multilevel parking will include three floors for parking, while the six floors above ground will be reserved for commercial purposes. Bablu Gupta, head of Sadar Bazar trade union, welcomed the project, but said, “While I understand the MCG’s decision from an economic perspective, reserving three floors located above ground for parking purposes would reduce congestion on the lanes of the markets even further. Overall though, the multilevel car parks can only bring more prosperity to the markets,” said Gupta.

Frequent visitors to the market said that a parking lot is the need of the hour as presently, they have to park their vehicles in lanes or open plots, where their cars are often subject to damage or theft.

Svetlana Sehgal, a resident of Palam Vihar, who visits the markets often to purchase clothes, said, “Unlike malls and shopping arcades, Sadar Bazar has a larger array of items that appeal to people of all ages. The latest facility will help eliminate the constant fear one has about the condition of their vehicles when they visit the market,” said Sehgal.

Pran Kaul, a resident of DLF-4, said that multilevel parking at the two locations would not only bring a larger number of visitors to the markets due to the ease of travel, but also reduce the traffic violations that are quite common. Kaul said that the market remains an attraction for him as it has numerous varieties of pottery items, “something you don’t find in modern markets”.

“The lanes and the road width of the two markets are extremely narrow. Due to a lack of available parking options, most people park their vehicles haphazardly and illegally on the main roads. It not only leaves little space for vehicles to pass through, but also forces many to drive on the wrong side, to make their way through. A multilevel car park will, thus, check these constant violations and make the markets more approachable,” said Kaul.

Bhanu Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines, said that due to the parking hassles in the markets, he has stopped travelling to the markets in his vehicle. He said that using his private vehicle could become a feasible option once the car park opens.

“I stopped taking my vehicle to the two markets it would often take me 15-20 minutes just to find a parking spot. However, if there is a multilevel car park, which guarantees a spot, I would drive to the markets for buying essential items rather than departmental stores nearby, which charge me more,” said Sharma.

