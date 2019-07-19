Car rams bike near Gurugram’s KMP e-way, kills 28-year-old rider

A 28-year-old man died after an unidentified car allegedly rammed his motorcycle near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Sultanpur early Thursday.

There have been at least 14 incidents of hit and run in the city since the beginning of this month. Three days ago, two pedestrians were killed in a hit and run incident at the Sirhaul toll near the Ambience Mall.

According to the police, Dharmendra, the victim, was a native of Farrukhnagar and a delivery man for an online grocery store. The incident took place around 6.30am on Thursday, during a delivery run.

“My younger brother left home early morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by an unknown car near KMP road,” the victim’s brother said in his first information report (FIR). Dharmendra was rushed to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that no eyewitness has come forward to identify the suspect’s car. There was no CCTV camera installed at the spot.

Rajender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “Once we identify the car, the suspect will be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.

In another incident, two men in a truck were injured after another truck hit their vehicle near Shankar Chowk on Saturday. Police said that the men were rushed to a private hospital in the city and their condition is stable.

According to the police, Sandeep Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, the victims, work at a private company in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday early morning when they were coming from Noida.

“We were going towards Sector 18 when a dumper truck hit us near Shankar Chowk, while trying to overtake us from the conductor’s side. Due to the impact of the collision, I fainted. Sanjay Kumar, who was driving the truck, called the police after the incident,” Sandeep said in his first information incident (FIR).

Police said that they reached the spot immediately after the incident and rushed the victims to a private hospital.

Sandeep, head constable (HC), DLF Phase 2 police station, said, “After getting first aid from a hospital in the city, the victims returned to Noida without recording a statement. We tracked them down and registered a case. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC at DLF Phase 2 police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:03 IST