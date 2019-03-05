Car stolen from Gurugram’s Bristol Chowk as driver relieves himself

A man’s brand new car was stolen from near Bristol Chowk in the few minutes it took him to answer the call of nature, the police said Monday.

“Though the police have found a CCTV footage of the theft, which happened last Wednesday, they were yet to identify the suspect,” head constable Kulvinder Singh, who is the investigation officer in the case, said. An FIR was registered at DLF Phase-1 Police Station on Sunday under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Around 7am on Wednesday, victim Jahir Khan, 35, had parked his Swift Dzire in a service lane close to Bristol Chowk and crossed the road to relieve himself, when a man, who appeared to be in his early twenties, stole his car, the compliant read.

“I had crossed the road to relieve myself in the bushes on the other side of the road when I saw the man drive away in my car. I had locked my car and had the keys in my hand. I have no idea how me managed to drive my car,” said Khan, who works as a driver. “This is the first car I had bought, and that too just three months ago,” said Khan.

Thieves have often used this modus operandi to steal cars in the city, and at least one such case has been reported every month since November last year.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:55 IST