Car towed away by cops in Gurugram? Call the new traffic helpline on 1095

People in Gurugram can now call helpline number 1095 to get traffic-related information, including details of their towed-away vehicle, get details of a fine, how and where to pay it, or to complain about traffic jams in the city, the police said on Monday.

The number, which became operational on Sunday, is the first time the traffic wing of Gurugram police is getting a shorter helpline number, a police officer said.

“Earlier we had a 10-digit mobile phone number (9213020404) for the traffic control room, but it was not easy for the public to remember, neither was it widely publicised. This will be easy for people to remember and get in touch with the police,” the official said.

Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), confirmed the development and said that the old number will be in use for the next few months until the new number is popularised among the public. “We plan to publicise the number via Twitter and the media so that everyone knows about it,” he said.

Last month, a centralised process to track towed-away vehicles was introduced. The traffic police had said that owners could call the traffic control room on 9213020404 to know where their vehicle had been taken. The number will remain active for a few months, as mentioned earlier, after which owners only need to call 1095.

The number, which will be active round the clock, will have five lines. The number is being be operated from a new traffic control room on the first floor of the traffic tower in DLF Phase 4.

Constables will work in three shifts to attend calls on the 24x7 helpline number. The police will also maintain a log of the calls and the subject of the call.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:31 IST