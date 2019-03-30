Carpenter arrested for stalking woman

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending objectionable videos, photographs and voice messages to a woman on WhatsApp on Holi. A city court Friday sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, police said Friday.

Garima, station house officer, Sector 51 women’s police station, said, “The suspect, 24-year-old Saddam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday. On the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 354D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“During questioning, the suspect told police that he found the woman’s number online and that he was in an inebriated condition when he sent her the videos,” a police officer privy to the case said.

Police said they were looking into whether he had sent objectionable videos and messages to other women as well.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 01:37 IST