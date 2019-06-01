Cases of snatching of mobile phones reported from Sector 38, one held

Two cases of snatching were reported from Sector 38 between Wednesday and Thursday. While an arrest was made in one of the cases, two others are on the run. In both cases, women were targeted late in the evening.

In the first case, a man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman near a vegetable market in Jharsa village on Wednesday night. The police said that the arrested man was riding a motorcycle with two accomplices at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the victim is a nurse in Medanta Hospital, Sector 38. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30 pm, when she was returning home after her duty.

Dalbir, SHO, Sadar police station, said that the police have arrested one of the accused men, while the others are still at large.

A case was registered against the accused men under IPC sections 34 and 379A on Wednesday

In the second case, two men allegedly grabbed a woman and snatched her mobile phone near Medanta Hospital in Sector 38 on Thursday night. The police said that the two men grabbed the woman from behind, snatched her phone and fled from the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday around 8.30pm when the

victim was returning from Bakhtawar Chowk to her home in Jharsa village.

Sadar SHO Dalbir said, “The accused men are yet to be arrested.” A case was registered against the suspects at the Sadar police station on Thursday.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 00:53 IST