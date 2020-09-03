Cases on rises, but Gurugram manages to keep Covid-19 deaths under check

gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:01 IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district might have witnessed an uptick since mid-August, but Gurugram’s mortality rate has been kept well within check, if health officials are to be believed.

Compared to July, when 27 Covid-19 deaths had been reported in a month, only nine deaths were reported in the month of August. The overall deaths in the district due to Covid-19 stands at 133, the second highest in Haryana after Faridabad, which has reported 173 deaths so far.

On Wednesday, 184 new cases were reported in the district, taking the total Covid-19 tally to 12,297. Of these, 1,145 are active cases, while 11,019 have recovered. On August 29, one Covid-19 death was reported taking the death toll to 133. The current fatality rate is 1.13%, less than 1.35% reported in July.

According to the district health bulletin data, till June 6, only four Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gurugram. By the end of the month, the number had shot up to 83. During the period, Gurugram’s positivity rate was 47% and the number of cases had increased from 1,692 to 5,006. By July 3, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 96, with another 27 deaths being reported in the next 27 days, taking the death count to 123.

Health officials said they have been holding meetings with private hospitals to check the mortality of Covid-19 patients. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Since Covid-19 cases are rising — with nearly 180-196 new cases being confirmed every day — we have asked hospitals to gear up and prepare facilities once again. Presently, 148 patients are hospitalised in Gurugram. These are mostly symptomatic patients with co-morbid conditions. In preventing fatality, we are trying to ensure timely hospitalisation of patients.”

There has been only one Covid-19 death under home isolation, he added.

Across the state, however, deaths due to the virus were increasing. The state in August was reporting an average 10-12 deaths a day. On September 1 (Tuesday), Haryana witnessed 17 deaths in a day. On Wednesday, the state again witnessed 15 deaths. The deaths have been reported from districts like Ambala, Panipat , Karnal, Hisar, Kurukhsetra, Rewari and Yamuna Nagar.

At least 31% Covid-19 deaths in the state are due to multiple co-morbidities, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, according to the data by the Haryana health department.Till August 30, when 682 deaths were reported in the state, nearly 29% had succumbed to the illness without having any previous health issues. They had no co-morbid issues. Most of these deaths have been reported in the age group 55-64 years, followed by 65-74 years and then 45-54 years. Based on the overall toll, the mortality rate of Haryana is 1.06%.

Data shows that there has been a rise in deaths due to diabetes, which is almost 10%. It is higher compared to hypertension (5%), heart disease (4%), respiratory disease (5%), cancer (3%), kidney disease (3%), among others.

A senior health official, privy to the matter, said, “In most of the small towns and districts, there is a need to streamline the process of getting admitted to a hospital. Patients are reaching late to the hospitals, and hence they are not getting timely treatment at the preliminary stages of the infection. Some patients have also died under home isolation, though their number is less. Shuffling between hospitals is also a contributing factor. The focus should now be on controlling mortality in small towns, with timely access to healthcare.”