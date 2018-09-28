Cashless travel on Gurugram bus service starts

The Digital Gurugaman Card, a cashless payment option for commuters of the city bus service, was unveiled at the Huda City Centre Metro station bus stop by divisional commissioner D Suresh on Thursday.

“It was the need of the hour to have a cashless payment option so that the public can easily access such facilities. The card will enhance commuters’ travel experience. Moreover, it will motivate more residents to avail the city bus service,” said Suresh while riding the city bus.

Suresh also inaugurated a Digital Gurugaman Card centre at the HCC Metro station bus stop from where the cards can be purchased. As of now, there are six such centres in the city — Huda City Centre Metro station, Unitech Cyber Park, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chow, Atul Kataria Chowk and IFFCO Chowk.

Suresh took a card, which is available free-of-cost and can be recharged for ₹30 to ₹1,500, and used it to pay ₹8 for the bus ride. To pay for a bus ride, commuters can give their digital cards, each of which has a unique 12-digit number, to the conductor, who chooses the route number on a POS machine and prints a payment receipt. The user will also be notified about the purchase through an SMS. Commuters will save ₹2 on every ride they pay for through this card.

CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited Chandrashekar Khare and Huda administrator said, “We will be conducting distribution campaigns in community centres across residential sectors. We will also strive to ensure the cards can be purchased online.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 04:51 IST