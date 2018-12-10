Cattle-catching team of Gurugram civic body, cops beaten up in Badshahpur

A team of cattle-catching squad of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which had gone to round up stray cattle during a routine drive, were allegedly attacked by a group of 10-15 cattle owners in Badshahpur on Friday, said the police.

Three policemen, who were accompanying the MCG officials for protection, sustained severe injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Two MCG officials also sustained minor injuries after cattle owners, on motorcycles and carrying sticks, assaulted the officials.

According to the police, the incident took place at 3.30 pm when the MCG officials had gone near a community centre on Sohna road in Badhshahpur to round up stray cattle into a canter and take them to the gaushala (cowshed .

A team of 11 MCG officials was accompanied by six policemen, including a head constable.

Bhupinder Singh, an official from the cattle catching squad, who filed the complaint, said that a group of 10-15 people on four motorcycles and a car blocked their path and started abusing them.

“The accused men were carrying sticks and stones and started attacking us. Two officials, who tried to restrain them, sustained injuries on their arms and hands. The accused men warned us against impounding their cattle in future before leaving,” said Singh.

Singh said that the accused men were owners of stray cattle and even attacked the policemen.

The police said the attack was possibly to intimidate the government officials from impounding stray cattle and to avoid paying the fines.

Jagdish Chander, sub inspector, Badshahpur police station, said the three policemen, who were attacked, were recuperating in a private hospital.

“They sustained head injuries. One accused man from Rithoj village has been identified. No arrests have been made and the police are investigating to identify the other accused men,” said Chander.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshapur police station, said the police.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:57 IST