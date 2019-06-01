Central surveillance to help check water theft

Armed with an extensive network of GIS-based surveillance, including a city-wide network of fibre optic cables running parallel to its water pipelines and CCTVs, the Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be able to address within hours all cases of water theft and pipeline damage by water mafia, starting July, officials said.

The authority is in the process of setting up an extensive GIS-based surveillance at its upcoming Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, which is expected to be inaugurated in July. The system will consist of a network of CCTVs and sensors that will transmit real time visual feeds and data to a dashboard dedicated to water supply at the command centre.

“If a pipeline breaks somewhere, or the flow of water decreases in an area, our sensors will pick up on it and we will get an alert,” said Dr Sultan Singh, head of Geographic Information System (GIS) at the GMDA, and a senior scientist at the Haryana Space Applications Centre.

Officials added that the GMDA should be able to complete laying fibre optic cables in a few weeks; the work has been in progress for many months and will be finished within the next few weeks.

According to GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora, greater surveillance to prevent water theft and greater monitoring of the water supply chain through the Central Integrated Water Management System (CIWMS), would significantly ease the city’s water burden, which stands at 400MLD (million litres daily)—a 100 MLD less than the collective operational capacity of its water treatment plants (WTPs). However, theft and infrastructure damage by water mafia result in scarcity.

The CIWMS, which will allow the authority to have a larger degree of control over the entire distribution and supply chain from the ICCC, will help remotely supervise operations its two WTPs at Basai and Chandu Budera, which have a daily operational capacity of 500MLD.

The system will also allow the GMDA to collect richer data about pumping efficiency and energy expenditure via their Smart Water Analytics Platform. This, officials said, will minimise the amount of non-revenue water generated, and reduce wastage.

“Getting water from the canal to the WTP to the end user is a complicated system, which consists of different tasks, all of which are carried out from different locations. A central system will help us supervise these tasks from one location. It will make things a lot simpler,” Arora said.

At present, Gurugram’s water comes from the Mundik canal and a second Yamuna channel. This raw water is carried to the WTPs from where it is sent to two boosting stations in sectors 16 and 51 to transport water to eastern parts of the city, which is on higher ground than the WTPs.

Singh added that besides water, other departments, including the power distribution agency DHVBN, Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Public Works Department and the Police, would also benefit from the system. “Each of these departments will get its own dashboard, which they will use for real time monitoring of their respective activities,” Singh said.

These upgrades are part of the GMDA’s ‘Smart City’ project, which includes the introduction of centralised processes to control and monitor various services

The GMDA took charge of city’s water supply and infrastructure from the state urban development body, HSVP, this January this year.

