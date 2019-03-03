Chain worth Rs 80k snatched in Gurgaon Sector 56

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain with a diamond pendant worth Rs 80,000 from the neck of a 62-year-old woman in Sector 56 on Friday afternoon while she was returning home after buying vegetables, police said.

According to police, an FIR under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 56 police station.

Maintaining that the woman escaped without injuries, police said they will go through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas.

Police said Ramrati Khokhar, a resident of Ganpati Housing Society in Sector 56, had gone out to buy vegetables from a shop near her home. While she was returning around 12.45 pm, she was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.

“The woman told us that the men came from behind in a black motorbike bearing a number plate of which she could only remember the last four digits and snatched her chain. Before she could raise an alarm, they fled the spot. She is still in trauma,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The suspects, police said, fled towards the Golf Course Road. The woman said the pillion rider was wearing a check shirt. She could not look at the faces as they drove away at a high speed, said police.

On Friday, within a span of 30 minutes, three bike-borne men snatched at gunpoint gold ornaments and cash from two people at different locations near Jharsa Chowk. Police is yet to identify the suspects or make any arrest till late.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 04:02 IST