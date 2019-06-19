Chief secy orders fortnightly review of bulk waste generators in Gurugram

Following the National Green Tribunal order on the compliance of solid waste management, chief secretary Depinder Singh Dhesi asked deputy commissioner Amit Khatri during a video conference on Tuesday to monitor the status of bulk waste generators in the district fortnightly, the district administration stated in an official release.

Bulk waste generators produce more than 100kg waste a day. Vinay Singh, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, who was also present during the meeting, said that 1,838 bulk waste generators have been identified in the city.

Of these, 802 have been sent notices to begin segregation and processing of waste on their premises, while 78 have initiated the processing of waste. Singh said that in the 35 wards of the district, action is being taken to dispose of generated wet waste. Khatri was not available for comment.

According to officials, eight villages will be developed as model villages for solid waste management. They are Badshahpur, Hasanpur, Mandawar, Daula, Behlpa, Kherla, Damdama and Abhaypur. A statement released by the district administration stated that door-to-door collection of garbage will start soon in these villages.

